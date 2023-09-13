Returns On Capital At American Electric Power Company (NASDAQ:AEP) Paint A Concerning Picture

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating American Electric Power Company (NASDAQ:AEP), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for American Electric Power Company, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.045 = US$3.7b ÷ (US$96b - US$13b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, American Electric Power Company has an ROCE of 4.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Electric Utilities industry average of 4.5%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for American Electric Power Company compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for American Electric Power Company.

So How Is American Electric Power Company's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at American Electric Power Company doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 5.8%, but since then they've fallen to 4.5%. However it looks like American Electric Power Company might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line On American Electric Power Company's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that American Electric Power Company is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And with the stock having returned a mere 27% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for American Electric Power Company (of which 1 is significant!) that you should know about.

While American Electric Power Company isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

