Returns On Capital At Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL) Have Stalled

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So, when we ran our eye over Aristocrat Leisure's (ASX:ALL) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Aristocrat Leisure is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = AU$1.7b ÷ (AU$11b - AU$1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Aristocrat Leisure has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Hospitality industry average of 6.5% it's much better.

ASX:ALL Return on Capital Employed January 8th 2024

In the above chart we have measured Aristocrat Leisure's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Aristocrat Leisure.

What Can We Tell From Aristocrat Leisure's ROCE Trend?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has consistently earned 18% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 95% in that time. 18% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Aristocrat Leisure has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

In Conclusion...

The main thing to remember is that Aristocrat Leisure has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And since the stock has risen strongly over the last five years, it appears the market might expect this trend to continue. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

