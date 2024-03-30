Returns On Capital At Astino Berhad (KLSE:ASTINO) Have Hit The Brakes

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Astino Berhad (KLSE:ASTINO), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Astino Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.085 = RM48m ÷ (RM595m - RM35m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2024).

Thus, Astino Berhad has an ROCE of 8.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Building industry average of 11%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Astino Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of Astino Berhad.

What Can We Tell From Astino Berhad's ROCE Trend?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Astino Berhad in recent years. The company has employed 48% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 8.5%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last five years, the reduction in current liabilities to 5.9% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, Astino Berhad has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Since the stock has gained an impressive 75% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Astino Berhad and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

While Astino Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

