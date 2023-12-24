The Returns On Capital At Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Don't Inspire Confidence

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Auction Technology Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.037 = UK£25m ÷ (UK£726m - UK£43m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Auction Technology Group has an ROCE of 3.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Services industry average of 7.1%.

In the above chart we have measured Auction Technology Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Auction Technology Group.

What Can We Tell From Auction Technology Group's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Auction Technology Group, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 8.4% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, Auction Technology Group has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 5.9% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Auction Technology Group. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 30% over the last year. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

Auction Technology Group does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Auction Technology Group that you might be interested in.

While Auction Technology Group may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

