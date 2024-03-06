Returns On Capital At Audience Analytics (Catalist:1AZ) Paint A Concerning Picture

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Audience Analytics (Catalist:1AZ), they do have a high ROCE, but we weren't exactly elated from how returns are trending.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Audience Analytics, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.31 = S$5.6m ÷ (S$21m - S$2.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Audience Analytics has an ROCE of 31%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 7.7% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Audience Analytics' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Audience Analytics' past further, check out this free graph covering Audience Analytics' past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Audience Analytics' ROCE Trend?

In terms of Audience Analytics' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, five years ago it was 55%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a side note, Audience Analytics has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 14% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

Our Take On Audience Analytics' ROCE

In summary, Audience Analytics is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 22% over the last year. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

