The Returns On Capital At Aurelius Technologies Berhad (KLSE:ATECH) Don't Inspire Confidence

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Aurelius Technologies Berhad (KLSE:ATECH) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Aurelius Technologies Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = RM49m ÷ (RM460m - RM99m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

Therefore, Aurelius Technologies Berhad has an ROCE of 14%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 13% generated by the Electronic industry.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Aurelius Technologies Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 33% over the last four years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a related note, Aurelius Technologies Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 22% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

Our Take On Aurelius Technologies Berhad's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Aurelius Technologies Berhad's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Since the stock has gained an impressive 12% over the last year, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Aurelius Technologies Berhad and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

