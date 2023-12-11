The Returns On Capital At Avista (NYSE:AVA) Don't Inspire Confidence

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Avista (NYSE:AVA) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Avista, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.032 = US$222m ÷ (US$7.5b - US$583m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Avista has an ROCE of 3.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Integrated Utilities industry average of 5.1%.

View our latest analysis for Avista

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Avista compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Avista.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Avista Tell Us?

We weren't thrilled with the trend because Avista's ROCE has reduced by 39% over the last five years, while the business employed 32% more capital. That being said, Avista raised some capital prior to their latest results being released, so that could partly explain the increase in capital employed. Avista probably hasn't received a full year of earnings yet from the new funds it raised, so these figures should be taken with a grain of salt.

Story continues

Our Take On Avista's ROCE

In summary, Avista is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat, which isn't too surprising. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

One more thing: We've identified 4 warning signs with Avista (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.