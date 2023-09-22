The Returns On Capital At AYS Ventures Berhad (KLSE:AYS) Don't Inspire Confidence

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at AYS Ventures Berhad (KLSE:AYS), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for AYS Ventures Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.096 = RM52m ÷ (RM1.1b - RM579m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, AYS Ventures Berhad has an ROCE of 9.6%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 5.2% generated by the Trade Distributors industry, it's much better.

Check out our latest analysis for AYS Ventures Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for AYS Ventures Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating AYS Ventures Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is AYS Ventures Berhad's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at AYS Ventures Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 9.6% from 14% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Story continues

Another thing to note, AYS Ventures Berhad has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 52%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that AYS Ventures Berhad is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 19% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

On a final note, we found 4 warning signs for AYS Ventures Berhad (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

While AYS Ventures Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.