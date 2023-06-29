Returns On Capital At Ban Leong Technologies (SGX:B26) Have Stalled

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. That's why when we briefly looked at Ban Leong Technologies' (SGX:B26) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Ban Leong Technologies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = S$6.6m ÷ (S$79m - S$34m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Ban Leong Technologies has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Electronic industry average of 12% it's much better.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Ban Leong Technologies' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Ban Leong Technologies, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has consistently earned 15% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 45% in that time. Since 15% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Ban Leong Technologies has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 43%, which we'd consider pretty high. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Ban Leong Technologies has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. On top of that, the stock has rewarded shareholders with a remarkable 140% return to those who've held over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

Ban Leong Technologies does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Ban Leong Technologies that you might be interested in.

