Returns On Capital At Barry Callebaut (VTX:BARN) Have Stalled

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Barry Callebaut (VTX:BARN) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Barry Callebaut, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = CHF666m ÷ (CHF8.2b - CHF3.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2023).

Thus, Barry Callebaut has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Food industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Barry Callebaut compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has consistently earned 14% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 27% in that time. 14% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Barry Callebaut has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

Another thing to note, Barry Callebaut has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 43%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

In Conclusion...

In the end, Barry Callebaut has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. However, over the last five years, the stock has only delivered a 3.6% return to shareholders who held over that period. So to determine if Barry Callebaut is a multi-bagger going forward, we'd suggest digging deeper into the company's other fundamentals.

