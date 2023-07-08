The Returns On Capital At Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Don't Inspire Confidence

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Baxter International:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.074 = US$1.8b ÷ (US$28b - US$4.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Baxter International has an ROCE of 7.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.1%.

In the above chart we have measured Baxter International's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Baxter International.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Baxter International's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 11%, but since then they've fallen to 7.4%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On Baxter International's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Baxter International. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 35% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

Baxter International does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

