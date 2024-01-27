The Returns On Capital At Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis (VTX:TIBN) Don't Inspire Confidence

To avoid investing in a business that's in decline, there's a few financial metrics that can provide early indications of aging. When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. In light of that, from a first glance at Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis (VTX:TIBN), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.063 = CHF10m ÷ (CHF180m - CHF16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

Therefore, Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis has an ROCE of 6.3%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 7.2% average generated by the Hospitality industry.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis Tell Us?

There is reason to be cautious about Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis, given the returns are trending downwards. To be more specific, the ROCE was 12% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 42% from where it was five years ago. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

