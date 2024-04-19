The Returns On Capital At Berjaya Food Berhad (KLSE:BJFOOD) Don't Inspire Confidence

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Berjaya Food Berhad (KLSE:BJFOOD), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Berjaya Food Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.08 = RM76m ÷ (RM1.5b - RM558m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Berjaya Food Berhad has an ROCE of 8.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Hospitality industry average of 6.0%.

View our latest analysis for Berjaya Food Berhad

roce

In the above chart we have measured Berjaya Food Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Berjaya Food Berhad for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Berjaya Food Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 8.0% from 11% five years ago. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

What We Can Learn From Berjaya Food Berhad's ROCE

We're a bit apprehensive about Berjaya Food Berhad because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. Yet despite these poor fundamentals, the stock has gained a huge 122% over the last five years, so investors appear very optimistic. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Berjaya Food Berhad (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

Story continues

