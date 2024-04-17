Returns On Capital At Bidvest Group (JSE:BVT) Have Stalled

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Bidvest Group's (JSE:BVT) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Bidvest Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = R11b ÷ (R111b - R39b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Bidvest Group has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.8% generated by the Industrials industry.

See our latest analysis for Bidvest Group

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Bidvest Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Bidvest Group .

What Can We Tell From Bidvest Group's ROCE Trend?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has consistently earned 16% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 112% in that time. 16% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Bidvest Group has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Bidvest Group has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And given the stock has only risen 27% over the last five years, we'd suspect the market is beginning to recognize these trends. So to determine if Bidvest Group is a multi-bagger going forward, we'd suggest digging deeper into the company's other fundamentals.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Bidvest Group you'll probably want to know about.

While Bidvest Group isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.