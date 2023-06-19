The Returns On Capital At Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad (KLSE:BIPORT) Don't Inspire Confidence

To avoid investing in a business that's in decline, there's a few financial metrics that can provide early indications of aging. Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. In light of that, from a first glance at Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad (KLSE:BIPORT), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.066 = RM203m ÷ (RM3.3b - RM226m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 6.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Infrastructure industry average of 9.8%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad Tell Us?

There is reason to be cautious about Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 8.3%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

What We Can Learn From Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad's ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Despite the concerning underlying trends, the stock has actually gained 6.3% over the last five years, so it might be that the investors are expecting the trends to reverse. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

