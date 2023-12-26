Returns On Capital At BM GreenTech Berhad (KLSE:BMGREEN) Paint A Concerning Picture

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at BM GreenTech Berhad (KLSE:BMGREEN) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for BM GreenTech Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = RM34m ÷ (RM388m - RM125m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, BM GreenTech Berhad has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.1% generated by the Machinery industry.

KLSE:BMGREEN Return on Capital Employed December 26th 2023

Above you can see how the current ROCE for BM GreenTech Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For BM GreenTech Berhad Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at BM GreenTech Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 16%, but since then they've fallen to 13%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for BM GreenTech Berhad. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 96% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

BM GreenTech Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for BM GreenTech Berhad that you might be interested in.

