The Returns On Capital At Bodycote (LON:BOY) Don't Inspire Confidence

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. Having said that, after a brief look, Bodycote (LON:BOY) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Bodycote is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = UK£105m ÷ (UK£1.2b - UK£261m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Bodycote has an ROCE of 12%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Bodycote compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Bodycote here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Bodycote's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. About five years ago, returns on capital were 15%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Bodycote becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's unfortunate that Bodycote is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 31% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Bodycote that we think you should be aware of.

