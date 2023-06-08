Returns On Capital At Boeing (NYSE:BA) Paint A Concerning Picture

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. So after we looked into Boeing (NYSE:BA), the trends above didn't look too great.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Boeing, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0022 = US$95m ÷ (US$136b - US$94b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Boeing has an ROCE of 0.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 9.9%.

In the above chart we have measured Boeing's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Boeing here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

There is reason to be cautious about Boeing, given the returns are trending downwards. To be more specific, the ROCE was 28% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Boeing becoming one if things continue as they have.

On a side note, Boeing's current liabilities are still rather high at 69% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

Our Take On Boeing's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Boeing is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 39% from where it was five years ago. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Boeing that you might find interesting.

