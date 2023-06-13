Returns On Capital At Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Have Hit The Brakes

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Caesars Entertainment, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.082 = US$2.5b ÷ (US$33b - US$2.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Caesars Entertainment has an ROCE of 8.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Hospitality industry average of 9.1%.

In the above chart we have measured Caesars Entertainment's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Caesars Entertainment.

So How Is Caesars Entertainment's ROCE Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Caesars Entertainment. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 8.2% and the business has deployed 829% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line On Caesars Entertainment's ROCE

In summary, Caesars Entertainment has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 15% to shareholders over the last five years. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Caesars Entertainment could be trading at an attractive price in other respects, so you might find our free intrinsic value estimation on our platform quite valuable.

While Caesars Entertainment may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

