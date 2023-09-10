The Returns On Capital At Canada Goose Holdings (TSE:GOOS) Don't Inspire Confidence

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Canada Goose Holdings (TSE:GOOS), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Canada Goose Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = CA$124m ÷ (CA$1.5b - CA$328m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Thus, Canada Goose Holdings has an ROCE of 11%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 13% generated by the Luxury industry.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Canada Goose Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Canada Goose Holdings here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Canada Goose Holdings' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 11% from 28% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Canada Goose Holdings. Despite these promising trends, the stock has collapsed 72% over the last five years, so there could be other factors hurting the company's prospects. Regardless, reinvestment can pay off in the long run, so we think astute investors may want to look further into this stock.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Canada Goose Holdings and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

