Returns On Capital At Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Paint A Concerning Picture

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Canadian Solar:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$652m ÷ (US$11b - US$6.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Canadian Solar has an ROCE of 13%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 12% generated by the Semiconductor industry.

View our latest analysis for Canadian Solar

roce

In the above chart we have measured Canadian Solar's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Canadian Solar.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Canadian Solar, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 20%, but since then they've fallen to 13%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Story continues

On a side note, Canadian Solar has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 54% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money. Keep in mind 54% is still pretty high, so those risks are still somewhat prevalent.

The Bottom Line On Canadian Solar's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Canadian Solar. Furthermore the stock has climbed 80% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

If you're still interested in Canadian Solar it's worth checking out our FREE intrinsic value approximation to see if it's trading at an attractive price in other respects.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.