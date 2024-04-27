Returns On Capital At Centene (NYSE:CNC) Have Hit The Brakes

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Centene (NYSE:CNC), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Centene is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.094 = US$4.7b ÷ (US$83b - US$33b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2024).

So, Centene has an ROCE of 9.4%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 11% average generated by the Healthcare industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Centene compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Centene .

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Centene. The company has employed 144% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 9.4%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line On Centene's ROCE

In conclusion, Centene has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 41% over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

