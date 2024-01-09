Returns On Capital At Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Have Stalled

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Certara (NASDAQ:CERT), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Certara, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.02 = US$28m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$105m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Certara has an ROCE of 2.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Healthcare Services industry average of 5.0%.

In the above chart we have measured Certara's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Certara. The company has employed 45% more capital in the last four years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 2.0%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

What We Can Learn From Certara's ROCE

In summary, Certara has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. And in the last three years, the stock has given away 52% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

