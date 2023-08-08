Returns On Capital At Chin Teck Plantations Berhad (KLSE:CHINTEK) Have Hit The Brakes

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Chin Teck Plantations Berhad (KLSE:CHINTEK) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Chin Teck Plantations Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.069 = RM61m ÷ (RM907m - RM17m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2023).

Therefore, Chin Teck Plantations Berhad has an ROCE of 6.9%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 8.5% average generated by the Food industry.

The Trend Of ROCE

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Chin Teck Plantations Berhad in recent years. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 6.9% and the business has deployed 23% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

In Conclusion...

In summary, Chin Teck Plantations Berhad has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 18% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

