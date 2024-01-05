Returns On Capital At Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) Have Stalled

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Chuy's Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.074 = US$32m ÷ (US$474m - US$48m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Chuy's Holdings has an ROCE of 7.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Hospitality industry average of 9.2%.

View our latest analysis for Chuy's Holdings

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Chuy's Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Chuy's Holdings. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 7.4% and the business has deployed 70% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, Chuy's Holdings has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Since the stock has gained an impressive 71% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

Story continues

If you're still interested in Chuy's Holdings it's worth checking out our FREE intrinsic value approximation to see if it's trading at an attractive price in other respects.

While Chuy's Holdings may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.