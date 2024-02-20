Returns On Capital At Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Have Hit The Brakes

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Ciena, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.082 = US$385m ÷ (US$5.6b - US$932m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

So, Ciena has an ROCE of 8.2%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 7.7%.

Check out our latest analysis for Ciena

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ciena compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Ciena here for free.

So How Is Ciena's ROCE Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Ciena. The company has employed 68% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 8.2%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

What We Can Learn From Ciena's ROCE

Long story short, while Ciena has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 28% to shareholders over the last five years. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Story continues

Ciena could be trading at an attractive price in other respects, so you might find our free intrinsic value estimation on our platform quite valuable.

While Ciena isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.