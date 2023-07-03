Returns On Capital At Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Have Stalled

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Coca-Cola HBC:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = €882m ÷ (€9.9b - €3.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Coca-Cola HBC has an ROCE of 13%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured Coca-Cola HBC's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Coca-Cola HBC here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has consistently earned 13% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 45% in that time. 13% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Coca-Cola HBC has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Bottom Line On Coca-Cola HBC's ROCE

In the end, Coca-Cola HBC has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. In light of this, the stock has only gained 8.7% over the last five years for shareholders who have owned the stock in this period. So to determine if Coca-Cola HBC is a multi-bagger going forward, we'd suggest digging deeper into the company's other fundamentals.

Like most companies, Coca-Cola HBC does come with some risks, and we've found 4 warning signs that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

