The Returns On Capital At Collins Foods (ASX:CKF) Don't Inspire Confidence

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Collins Foods (ASX:CKF), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Collins Foods is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.065 = AU$79m ÷ (AU$1.4b - AU$181m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

So, Collins Foods has an ROCE of 6.5%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 7.3%, it's still a low return by itself.

In the above chart we have measured Collins Foods' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Collins Foods here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Collins Foods doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 6.5% from 11% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

In Conclusion...

While returns have fallen for Collins Foods in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. Furthermore the stock has climbed 92% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Collins Foods (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

