Returns On Capital At Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) Have Hit The Brakes

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Constellation Energy is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.039 = US$1.7b ÷ (US$49b - US$5.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Constellation Energy has an ROCE of 3.9%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 4.4%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Constellation Energy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Over the past five years, Constellation Energy's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Constellation Energy doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

The Bottom Line On Constellation Energy's ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to Constellation Energy's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Since the stock has gained an impressive 33% over the last year, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

One more thing, we've spotted 3 warning signs facing Constellation Energy that you might find interesting.

