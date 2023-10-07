Returns On Capital At Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Paint A Concerning Picture

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Construction Partners is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.052 = US$49m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$241m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Construction Partners has an ROCE of 5.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Construction industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Construction Partners compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Construction Partners Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Construction Partners doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 13%, but since then they've fallen to 5.2%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line On Construction Partners' ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Construction Partners is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 282% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

