Returns On Capital At Coraza Integrated Technology Berhad (KLSE:CORAZA) Have Stalled

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. That's why when we briefly looked at Coraza Integrated Technology Berhad's (KLSE:CORAZA) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Coraza Integrated Technology Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = RM16m ÷ (RM134m - RM31m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Coraza Integrated Technology Berhad has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Metals and Mining industry average of 9.0% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Coraza Integrated Technology Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Coraza Integrated Technology Berhad.

So How Is Coraza Integrated Technology Berhad's ROCE Trending?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has consistently earned 16% for the last four years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 178% in that time. Since 16% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

In Conclusion...

The main thing to remember is that Coraza Integrated Technology Berhad has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. However, over the last year, the stock hasn't provided much growth to shareholders in the way of total returns. For that reason, savvy investors might want to look further into this company in case it's a prime investment.

Coraza Integrated Technology Berhad does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

