The Returns On Capital At Creightons (LON:CRL) Don't Inspire Confidence

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Creightons (LON:CRL) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Creightons is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.063 = UK£2.1m ÷ (UK£49m - UK£17m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Creightons has an ROCE of 6.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Personal Products industry average of 9.1%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Creightons' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Creightons, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Creightons Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Creightons doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 18% over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Creightons is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 36% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

Like most companies, Creightons does come with some risks, and we've found 5 warning signs that you should be aware of.

