The Returns On Capital At Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Don't Inspire Confidence

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Crown Crafts, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.085 = US$6.3m ÷ (US$88m - US$14m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

Thus, Crown Crafts has an ROCE of 8.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Luxury industry average of 12%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Crown Crafts, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Crown Crafts doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 19%, but since then they've fallen to 8.5%. However it looks like Crown Crafts might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

In Conclusion...

In summary, Crown Crafts is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 22% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

