Returns On Capital At CSE Global (SGX:544) Have Hit The Brakes

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at CSE Global (SGX:544) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for CSE Global:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.03 = S$8.1m ÷ (S$492m - S$223m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, CSE Global has an ROCE of 3.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the IT industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured CSE Global's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for CSE Global.

What Does the ROCE Trend For CSE Global Tell Us?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at CSE Global. The company has employed 51% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 3.0%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

Another thing to note, CSE Global has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 45%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line On CSE Global's ROCE

In summary, CSE Global has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 12% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

If you'd like to know more about CSE Global, we've spotted 4 warning signs, and 1 of them is concerning.

While CSE Global may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

