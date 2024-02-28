Returns On Capital At Ctac (AMS:CTAC) Paint A Concerning Picture

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Ctac (AMS:CTAC) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Ctac is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = €6.2m ÷ (€76m - €34m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Ctac has an ROCE of 15%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 14% generated by the IT industry.

In the above chart we have measured Ctac's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Ctac for free.

So How Is Ctac's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Ctac doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 20% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Another thing to note, Ctac has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 44%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line On Ctac's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Ctac in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 49% to shareholders over the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

Ctac does have some risks though, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Ctac that you might be interested in.

