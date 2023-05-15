Returns On Capital At Datasonic Group Berhad (KLSE:DSONIC) Have Stalled

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Looking at Datasonic Group Berhad (KLSE:DSONIC), it does have a high ROCE right now, but lets see how returns are trending.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Datasonic Group Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = RM90m ÷ (RM442m - RM65m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Datasonic Group Berhad has an ROCE of 24%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the IT industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured Datasonic Group Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Datasonic Group Berhad here for free.

What Can We Tell From Datasonic Group Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Things have been pretty stable at Datasonic Group Berhad, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So while the current operations are delivering respectable returns, unless capital employed increases we'd be hard-pressed to believe it's a multi-bagger going forward. That probably explains why Datasonic Group Berhad has been paying out 66% of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. These mature businesses typically have reliable earnings and not many places to reinvest them, so the next best option is to put the earnings into shareholders pockets.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last five years, the reduction in current liabilities to 15% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously.

Our Take On Datasonic Group Berhad's ROCE

While Datasonic Group Berhad has impressive profitability from its capital, it isn't increasing that amount of capital. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 3.8% to shareholders over the last five years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Datasonic Group Berhad that you might find interesting.

