Returns On Capital At Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Have Hit The Brakes

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Delta Air Lines' (NYSE:DAL) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Delta Air Lines, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$5.4b ÷ (US$73b - US$28b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Delta Air Lines has an ROCE of 12%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.3% generated by the Airlines industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Delta Air Lines compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Delta Air Lines.

The Trend Of ROCE

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has consistently earned 12% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 24% in that time. 12% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Delta Air Lines has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

Our Take On Delta Air Lines' ROCE

To sum it up, Delta Air Lines has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. However, despite the favorable fundamentals, the stock has fallen 37% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. That's why we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the fundamentals are appealing.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Delta Air Lines that you might find interesting.

