Returns On Capital At Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) Have Stalled

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Designer Brands:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$185m ÷ (US$2.0b - US$636m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

So, Designer Brands has an ROCE of 13%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 14% generated by the Specialty Retail industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Designer Brands compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Designer Brands here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has employed 26% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 13%. Since 13% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

What We Can Learn From Designer Brands' ROCE

To sum it up, Designer Brands has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. Despite these impressive fundamentals, the stock has collapsed 71% over the last five years, so there is likely other factors affecting the company's future prospects. So in light of that'd we think it's worthwhile looking further into this stock to see if there's any areas for concern.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Designer Brands (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

