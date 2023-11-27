The Returns On Capital At Dis-Chem Pharmacies (JSE:DCP) Don't Inspire Confidence

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Looking at Dis-Chem Pharmacies (JSE:DCP), it does have a high ROCE right now, but lets see how returns are trending.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Dis-Chem Pharmacies is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = R1.7b ÷ (R17b - R9.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2023).

Thus, Dis-Chem Pharmacies has an ROCE of 22%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Consumer Retailing industry average of 17%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Dis-Chem Pharmacies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Dis-Chem Pharmacies.

What Can We Tell From Dis-Chem Pharmacies' ROCE Trend?

In terms of Dis-Chem Pharmacies' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Historically returns on capital were even higher at 39%, but they have dropped over the last five years. However it looks like Dis-Chem Pharmacies might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a side note, Dis-Chem Pharmacies' current liabilities are still rather high at 54% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line On Dis-Chem Pharmacies' ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Dis-Chem Pharmacies' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

