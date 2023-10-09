The Returns On Capital At DKSH Holding (VTX:DKSH) Don't Inspire Confidence

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at DKSH Holding (VTX:DKSH) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for DKSH Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = CHF316m ÷ (CHF5.7b - CHF3.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, DKSH Holding has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Professional Services industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for DKSH Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering DKSH Holding here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at DKSH Holding doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 16%, but since then they've fallen to 12%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Another thing to note, DKSH Holding has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 55%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Key Takeaway

To conclude, we've found that DKSH Holding is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 12% to shareholders over the last five years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

