Returns On Capital At DMG MORI (ETR:GIL) Paint A Concerning Picture

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. So after glancing at the trends within DMG MORI (ETR:GIL), we weren't too hopeful.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on DMG MORI is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = €166m ÷ (€2.8b - €1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, DMG MORI has an ROCE of 11%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 11%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for DMG MORI's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how DMG MORI has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From DMG MORI's ROCE Trend?

In terms of DMG MORI's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, the ROCE was 15% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on DMG MORI becoming one if things continue as they have.

On a side note, DMG MORI's current liabilities are still rather high at 43% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

In Conclusion...

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Investors must expect better things on the horizon though because the stock has risen 8.5% in the last five years. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with DMG MORI (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

