The Returns On Capital At Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Don't Inspire Confidence

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Dollar Tree, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$2.0b ÷ (US$23b - US$4.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

So, Dollar Tree has an ROCE of 11%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 12% generated by the Consumer Retailing industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Dollar Tree compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Dollar Tree.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Dollar Tree's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 15%, but since then they've fallen to 11%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

What We Can Learn From Dollar Tree's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Dollar Tree's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 68% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

