Returns On Capital At DPI Holdings Berhad (KLSE:DPIH) Paint A Concerning Picture

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at DPI Holdings Berhad (KLSE:DPIH) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for DPI Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.048 = RM4.1m ÷ (RM95m - RM8.2m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2023).

So, DPI Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 4.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 6.9%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for DPI Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of DPI Holdings Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For DPI Holdings Berhad Tell Us?

In terms of DPI Holdings Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 25%, but since then they've fallen to 4.8%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

What We Can Learn From DPI Holdings Berhad's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that DPI Holdings Berhad is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And with the stock having returned a mere 1.6% in the last three years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

DPI Holdings Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

