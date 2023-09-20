Returns On Capital At Dufry (VTX:DUFN) Have Hit The Brakes

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Dufry (VTX:DUFN), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Dufry, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.071 = CHF705m ÷ (CHF14b - CHF3.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Dufry has an ROCE of 7.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 9.4%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Dufry compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Dufry here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Dufry. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 7.1% and the business has deployed 25% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, Dufry has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 65% in the last five years. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

