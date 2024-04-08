Returns On Capital At E.ON (ETR:EOAN) Paint A Concerning Picture

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at E.ON (ETR:EOAN) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on E.ON is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.014 = €1.0b ÷ (€114b - €38b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, E.ON has an ROCE of 1.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Integrated Utilities industry average of 5.8%.

In the above chart we have measured E.ON's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering E.ON for free.

So How Is E.ON's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at E.ON doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 7.3%, but since then they've fallen to 1.4%. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

The Bottom Line

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by E.ON's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. However the stock has delivered a 58% return to shareholders over the last five years, so investors might be expecting the trends to turn around. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for E.ON (2 are concerning) you should be aware of.

