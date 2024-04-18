The Returns On Capital At My E.G. Services Berhad (KLSE:MYEG) Don't Inspire Confidence

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at My E.G. Services Berhad (KLSE:MYEG) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for My E.G. Services Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = RM524m ÷ (RM3.2b - RM279m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, My E.G. Services Berhad has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 13% generated by the Professional Services industry.

See our latest analysis for My E.G. Services Berhad

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for My E.G. Services Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for My E.G. Services Berhad .

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at My E.G. Services Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 18% from 38% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a related note, My E.G. Services Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 8.6% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

What We Can Learn From My E.G. Services Berhad's ROCE

While returns have fallen for My E.G. Services Berhad in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. In light of this, the stock has only gained 0.9% over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

Story continues

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for My E.G. Services Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.