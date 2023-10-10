Returns On Capital At Edel SE KGaA (ETR:EDL) Have Hit The Brakes

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Edel SE KGaA (ETR:EDL), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Edel SE KGaA, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = €20m ÷ (€194m - €42m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Edel SE KGaA has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Entertainment industry average of 11%.

Check out our latest analysis for Edel SE KGaA

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Edel SE KGaA compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Edel SE KGaA's ROCE Trending?

There hasn't been much to report for Edel SE KGaA's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Edel SE KGaA to be a multi-bagger going forward.

Story continues

Our Take On Edel SE KGaA's ROCE

In a nutshell, Edel SE KGaA has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 81% over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

Edel SE KGaA does have some risks though, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Edel SE KGaA that you might be interested in.

While Edel SE KGaA isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.