Returns On Capital At Edel SE KGaA (ETR:EDL) Have Stalled

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Edel SE KGaA (ETR:EDL) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Edel SE KGaA:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = €21m ÷ (€195m - €76m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Edel SE KGaA has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 15% generated by the Entertainment industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Edel SE KGaA compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Edel SE KGaA here for free.

So How Is Edel SE KGaA's ROCE Trending?

Over the past five years, Edel SE KGaA's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So don't be surprised if Edel SE KGaA doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time. With fewer investment opportunities, it makes sense that Edel SE KGaA has been paying out a decent 43% of its earnings to shareholders. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

Our Take On Edel SE KGaA's ROCE

In summary, Edel SE KGaA isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Since the stock has gained an impressive 81% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

Edel SE KGaA does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Edel SE KGaA that you might be interested in.

