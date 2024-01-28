The Returns On Capital At Emerald Holding (NYSE:EEX) Don't Inspire Confidence

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. So after glancing at the trends within Emerald Holding (NYSE:EEX), we weren't too hopeful.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Emerald Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.022 = US$18m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$232m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Emerald Holding has an ROCE of 2.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Media industry average of 8.2%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Emerald Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

We are a bit anxious about the trends of ROCE at Emerald Holding. Unfortunately, returns have declined substantially over the last five years to the 2.2% we see today. What's equally concerning is that the amount of capital deployed in the business has shrunk by 42% over that same period. The fact that both are shrinking is an indication that the business is going through some tough times. If these underlying trends continue, we wouldn't be too optimistic going forward.

What We Can Learn From Emerald Holding's ROCE

In short, lower returns and decreasing amounts capital employed in the business doesn't fill us with confidence. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 55% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Emerald Holding (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

