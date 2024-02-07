Returns On Capital At Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) Have Hit The Brakes

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over Energizer Holdings' (NYSE:ENR) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Energizer Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$457m ÷ (US$4.5b - US$734m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Energizer Holdings has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Household Products industry average it falls behind.

In the above chart we have measured Energizer Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Energizer Holdings.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has employed 56% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 12%. 12% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Energizer Holdings has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

What We Can Learn From Energizer Holdings' ROCE

To sum it up, Energizer Holdings has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. However, despite the favorable fundamentals, the stock has fallen 18% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. That's why we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the fundamentals are appealing.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Energizer Holdings (of which 2 are concerning!) that you should know about.

